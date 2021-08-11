GUELPH -- An online petition is asking for the University of Guelph to mandate vaccines for everyone on campus this September.

Earlier this summer, the home of the Gryphons announced varsity athletes and those living in student residences must show proof they've been at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19 by the fall.

But so far, there have been no comments on whether it will be mandatory for everyone else on campus.

The petition comes as the University of Ottawa announced Wednesday morning, vaccines will be mandatory for all students, staff, faculty and visitors to campus.

“Many people are not opposed to the vaccine but are rather indifferent or unsure, and will not get it unless it is required of them," states a change.org petition started by a University of Guelph student.

Two associate professors also vocal on the topic are hoping mandatory proof will be implanted campus-wide.

“The University of Guelph leadership has been pushing a vibrant return plan, that really has a bunch of us really nervous,” Shoshanah Jacobs, associate professor in the department of integrated biology said.

Not long ago, the province announced masks will still be required indoors, but that capacity limits and physical distancing at post-secondary schools will no longer be necessary once the semester starts.

Associate professor in the school of computer science Daniel Gillis says he is worried about the safety of the unvaccinated young children or immunocompromised family members of those who have to attend campus.

“We know the delta variant, those who are vaccinated can still bring it home essentially. If we’re not doing anything to protect them, we’re putting all of those lives at risk,” Gillis said.

Jacobs acknowledged that many schools have not yet made a definitive decision on this yet but feels that if Guelph does “it would be a really great demonstration of leadership," adding that their definition of safe will not be met in time for school to start.

“It's August, it is mid-August. It’s too late to impose a mandate to allow all of us to come to campus on day one, safe,” Jacobs said.

The University of Guelph Media Communications department told CTV News Wednesday that the topic is still being discussed and they are expecting to have new information available later this week.