U of G mourns death of student after car flips onto Toronto sidewalk

GUELPH -

The University of Guelph is mourning the passing of first-year student Kean McKenzie, the 18-year-old who died from his injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto on Dec. 26.

McKenzie was one of eight people injured after a two-vehicle collision flipped one of the cars onto the sidewalk and into a group of pedestrians at the intersection of Richmond and Yonge streets.

McKenzie’s family announced his passing on New Year’s Day.

"Today our family shares the sad news that Kean has succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the catastrophic accident on Boxing Day," a statement read on the family’s GoFundMe page.

McKenzie was pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Guelph.

"Campus flags will be lowered at half-mast on Jan. 10 in Kean’s honour," the university said in a news release.

The university also offered support services for students, faculty and staff, including multi-faith resources, student counselling, a crisis text line and an assistance program for faculty and staff.

McKenzie’s brother Dylan and father Sean were also injured in the crash. Dylan was taken to hospital in critical condition. A Dec. 30 update on the family’s GoFundMe page said Sean was discharged from hospital with a concussion and broken collar bone.

As of Thursday, McKenzie’s family raised nearly $60,000, heavily surpassing their goal of $5,000 to cover emergency costs.

More information on the crash can be found on ctvnews.ca.