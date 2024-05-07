LCBO stores increasingly being targeted by thieves
Guelph police recently arrested a man wanted for thefts at more than 100 LCBO stores – and it’s not an isolated incident.
Arrest in LCBO thefts
The suspect, and another man, were found sleeping in a car in St. Catharines on Sunday.
Police blocked their vehicle in and ultimately had to smash a window before taking the two into custody.
The 27-year-old and 35-year-old were both charged with two counts of possessing stolen property over $5,000, two counts of possessing stolen property under $5,000, obstructing police, possessing identity documents and breaching court orders.
The 27-year-old was also charged with dangerous driving.
Police believe he’s responsible for around 110 LCBO thefts across the province.
“I gather some of them [were] in Guelph, but [also] many other jurisdictions,” Scott Tracey, the media relations coordinator for Guelph Police, said on Tuesday.
Liquor thefts in the GTA
On Dec. 14, 2023, approximately $50,000 worth of alcohol was stolen from an LCBO store in Richmond Hill.
Officers on patrol saw someone enter the Yonge Street and High Tech Road location and then stack up a number of cases, while three others acted as lookouts. All four then loaded the cases into a waiting vehicle. Police followed the suspects to a Mississauga parking lot where they moved the cases into a shipping container.
The four were arrested and, besides alcohol, officers seized almost $20,000 in Canadian currency, suspected methamphetamine and heroin.
At the time of the arrests, police told CTV News Toronto they believed the group might also be responsible for similar thefts across York Region.
Shoplifters in Ottawa
In Ottawa, more than 1,500 shoplifting incidents were reported at LCBO stores over the last three months of 2023. City staff said it marked a significant increase over the previous year – only 720 were reported by the retailer during the fourth quarter of 2022.
In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the LCBO noted that theft and violent incidents are “on the rise across the retail industry.”
LCBO response
CTV News Kitchener requested an interview with the LCBO on Tuesday. Instead, they shared the following statement: “LCBO combines investigative expertise with leading-edge technology and data and analytics to take proactive, collaborative and substantive actions to address criminal activity.”
They added that the recent arrest by Guelph police “helps create a safer environment for our employees and customers.”
Advice for LCBO workers
Chris Lewis, a public safety analyst for CTV News and former OPP commissioner, said retailers need to be proactive to deter theft.
“I think it is incumbent on stores, like the LCBO, to have proper security in place that will ultimately take action.”
As for customers, they could be key in helping police make an arrest.
Experts say if you witness a theft, the best thing you can do is gather information, like a suspect description.
“Step outside, see where they’re going, see what direction they ran [in], see if they get in a vehicle and get those particulars,” Lewis suggested.
