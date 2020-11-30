KITCHENER -- Two women have been charged after an incident of road rage that started in a Guelph parking lot.

It happened near Woodlawn Road West and Woolwich Street at around 9:10 p.m. on Friday.

A man was backing out of a parking spot when his vehicle almost collided with another. A woman in the passenger seat of the man's vehicle rolled down her window and told the occupants of the other car to be more careful.

That's when two women in the other car got out and spit in her face. The victim got out of her vehicle, but was pushed to the ground.

The man who was driving got out, separated the women and helped the victim back into the car before driving off.

According to a news release, the two women then followed the victim through the city, which is when the police were called.

Officers were able to stop the car and arrest a 33-year-old Guelph woman and a 27-year-old Ridgetown woman. Both were charged with assault.

They're due in court on Feb. 5.