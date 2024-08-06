Two teens hurt after fireworks set off during Guelph fight

Two teens were struck by fireworks during a fight in a Guelph park on Saturday.

Officers were on patrol, near Victoria Road North and Wideman Boulevard, around 11:45 p.m. when they were flagged down by a passing driver.

“[He] had a couple of passengers in his vehicle who are friends of his, and he indicated to the officer that they had been injured,” said Scott Tracey, a spokesperson for the Guelph Police Service.

Police later learned that two groups of young people met at the Northview Park.

Then, the fight broke out.

“During which a 16-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were both struck by projectiles from fireworks,” Tracey said “The 16-year-old female was also sprayed with some sort of noxious substance.”

Police explained that the girl was hit in the neck, while the boy was struck in the back of his head.

Both were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police believe the teens knew each other and investigators are working to identify those who took part in the fight.

“Certainly there would be grounds to charge them for assault and weapons charges,” Tracey explained.

Similar circumstances

A similar situation happened in Waterloo Region on Canada Day.

Fireworks were set off in a large crowd celebrating at Victoria Park, prompting a fight that left at least one person hurt.

That same night, Waterloo City Councillor Julie Wright was struck in the face with a Roman candle near Waterloo Park. A man was later charged with assault in her case.

Plea from police

Unlike those two incidents in Waterloo Region, the fireworks in Guelph were used on a day when they weren’t permitted.

“It appears they were discharged intentionally to cause injury,” Tracey said. “It wasn’t a case where someone was having a legitimate fireworks display and something went wrong. It appears that they were using the fireworks as a weapon.”

Police also believe there may be video of the fight.

Anyone who has access to it, or has any other information that would help with the investigation, is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212, ext. 7552, or email Constable Bernardus Ptok at bptok@guelphpolice.ca.

- With reporting by Spencer Turcotte