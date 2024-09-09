Project Catfish nets 11 arrests and 56 drugs and weapons charges

Two Cambridge residents and four people from Dunnville have been charged as part of a massive weapons and drug investigation involving several police agencies.

The investigation, dubbed Project Catfish, began in May and was spearheaded by Halton Regional Police and Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police with the help of Waterloo Regional Police, Hamilton Police, Toronto Police and Niagara Regional Police.

In total, 11 people were arrested and 56 charges were laid.

Nine search warrants were completed on Sept. 5 at homes and vehicles in Cambridge, Burlington, Hamilton, Toronto, and Dunnville.

During the searches officers seized two loaded Smith and Wesson handguns, a Glock firearm, ammunition and a prohibited gun magazine, two crossbows, four kilograms of methamphetamine, three kilograms of cocaine, 115 grams of oxycodone, 950 grams of fentanyl, $120,000 in cash and two vehicles.

A 28-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with two counts of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and three counts of breaching a release order.

A 23-year-old Cambridge resident has been charged with two counts of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking.

A 34-year-old from Dunnville was charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, careless storage of a firearm, four counts of failing to comply with a release order and five counts of possession of a firearm/ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

A 39-year-old from Dunnville has been charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, careless storage of a firearm and possession of a firearm/ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

A 19-year-old from Dunnville was charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

A 35-year-old from Dunnville was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Five other people from Burlington, Hannon, Toronto and Hamilton were also charged as part of the investigation.