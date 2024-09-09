Concerns raised over man-made island in the Grand River
An island has appeared in the middle of the Grand River but it’s not a natural formation.
Residents who live along the water in Galt say the man-made structure has been growing for weeks.
They’ve seen at least two people gathering rocks from the banks of the Grand River, wade through the water and stack them up in a pile.
The mound is big enough that someone has also added a wagon and Canadian flag on top.
One resident told CTV News she first spotted the man-made island about three weeks ago and has seen bonfires there. She also shared video of two people stacking stones.
The man-made island (left) and video stills of two people seen stacking stones in the Grand River. (Submitted)
The woman thinks the island should be disassembled.
She worries that it would set a dangerous precedent.
“Grown men out there, doing something that’s needless, silly and dangerous,” she said. “I don’t want my tax dollars spent saving somebody who’s out there doing a foolish act and then they slip and fall and are taken down the river. If kids see that little island over there, who’s to say they won’t try to get across.”
The woman said she’s already contacted Waterloo Regional Police and was told that they are working with the Grand River Conservation Authority to resolve the situation.
CTV News also reached out to both police and the GRCA but they did not respond by our deadline.
