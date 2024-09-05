Guelph man charged after elderly cyclist dies following hit-and-run

A woman in her 70s who was hit while cycling on Victoria Road North in Guelph late last week has died, police say.

Guelph Police were called to Victoria Road North in front of St. James Catholic High School around 1 p.m. on Thursday. They said the woman was riding southbound when she was hit by the driver of a Ford sedan. Police said the driver took off without checking on the cyclist.

The woman was taken to a Hamilton trauma centre where she was in critical condition since Friday morning. Police said on Monday she has since died of her injuries.

The vehicle involved in the collision was found parked at a home west of downtown about one hour after the crash. Police arrested a man at an address in the city’s east end around 3:40 p.m. Thursday.

A 35-year-old Guelph man has been charged with failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information or footage of Victoria Road North between Cassino Avenue and Grange Road between 12:45 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. is asked to contact police.