Fireworks, fights and pepper spray: Chaotic Canada Day celebration at a Kitchener, Ont. park
One person has been charged with assaulting a police officer after chaos broke out in a Kitchener, Ont. park on Canada Day.
Witnesses told CTV News that a large group started setting off fireworks into the crowd, prompting a fight that led to the use of pepper spray by Waterloo Regional Police.
Officers started getting reports of the bad behaviour at Victoria Park around 8:50 p.m.
According to a media release, the fireworks were shot at adults, children and police officers.
Cathy Lumb described the scene to CTV News.
“Fireworks were going off in the pathway, ambulance lights, police, bylaw, police running after kids. Kids throwing fireworks right in front of me, saying they didn’t do it. It was horrible.”
No fireworks allowed sign displayed in Victoria Park on July 2, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV News)
Fireworks and fights
Stephanie Livingstone was at the park with her friends, including Kayla Merpaw, when the festivities spun out of control.
“A firecracker got thrown behind my friend and her baby, who is six-months-old,” Merpaw said.
The baby wasn’t hurt but the group felt rattled by the experience.
That’s when they pulled out their cellphones to capture the fireworks going off in the crowd.
“We thought, at first, it was a gunshot. So our first thought was: ‘Run!’” Livingstone said.
Stephanie Livingstone and Kayla Merpaw on July 2, 2024.
They started to leave the park, but then noticed the group of young people followed them.
Livingstone said they asked them to stop and admitted to giving them the middle finger. In response, one of the girls allegedly pulled her hair. Livingstone said she struck the girl and that’s when the fight broke out.
“I think, about 40 times, I got kicked in the head,” she recalled.
“They were literally stomping on her,” Merpaw added. “There were at least 30 people stomping on her.”
Livingstone said she was terrified.
“I was scared,” she told CTV News Tuesday. “I thought I was going to die, literally.”
Merpaw said she sought the help of police.
“The officer said: ‘Let them fight it out,’” she alleged.
Livingstone said she went to the hospital where she was diagnosed with a concussion, broken finger, sprained neck and bruised ribs, in addition to many other cuts and bruises.
“I can’t speak to the specifics of that incident, I don’t have the details,” Const. Brad Hickey said in response to the allegation. “I just want to remind members of the public these sorts of situations are very dynamic. That [there were] many people in the park at a time and it’s ultimately chaos.”
Other reported incidents
The fireworks and fight are not the only Canada Day incidents under investigation.
They said a robbery, involving a gun, was reported at Victoria Park.
Police are also looking into a ‘swatting’ call. They said someone “indicated a mass shooting would take place at Victoria Park and officers would be shot at.”
No updates have been shared about the status of those incidents.
Police response and plea
Waterloo Regional Police said they ultimately had to use pepper spray to disperse the crowd at Victoria Park and a 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with assaulting police.
Others were also charged with consuming liquor in a public park.
Livingstone hopes there are more arrests in the coming days.
“I didn’t deserve that,” she insisted. “They should have just let us leave and left us alone.”
Anyone who witnessed or has video of these events is asked to come forward.
“I do know there’s multiple follow-up investigations being conducted today, and we’re still encouraging members of the public – maybe they were involved in an incident last night and they haven’t reported it yet – to please contact police,” Hickey said.
Councillor shares her experience
The bad behaviour wasn’t just limited to Victoria Park.
Julie Wright, the Ward 7 councillor in Waterloo, said a roman candle was intentionally shot in her face as she and her family were on their way home from a Canada Day drone show.
Wright said she saw a man with fireworks at MacGregor Public School and told him he couldn’t set them off.
That’s when he allegedly aimed the fireworks directly at her and about 15 other people on Central Street.
City of Waterloo Ward 7 Councillor Julie Wright on Central Street near Waterloo Park, where she says she was shot at with fireworks. (Chris Thomson/CTV News)
“I am a little singed, but not significantly injured,” Wright said in a social media post. “I was shot at multiple times and hit once. This firework insanity has to stop.”
She reported the incident to police and said she already has a meeting set up with law enforcement later this week to discuss the next steps.
Enforcing firework rules
Fireworks have become a growing concern in Waterloo Region.
On Victoria Day, hundreds gathered in Victoria Park for another unauthorized party. Things spiralled out of control when some of those in attendance began firing off fireworks at others in the park.
People running down a Kitchener street and shooting fireworks on May 21, 2024. (Source: Harold Russell/Facebook)
No serious injuries were reported.
A 14-year-old was the only person, according to the latest update from Waterloo Regional Police, who was arrested in connection to the incident. The teen was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said police stepped up enforcement at the park for Canada Day, a direct response to the events on Victoria Day.
“As a city, together with our law enforcement partners, we were more visible, we were more prepared, we were ready to be more responsive, which everyone was. But, at the end of the day, when people choose to make bad decisions, you can’t stop that from happening.”
Wright, meanwhile, wants immediate action.
“What I’m really interested in is knowing what works,” she said the day after her frightening ordeal. “I think we need to reach out to some of our municipal jurisdictions that have already implemented measures to see what is actually going to work for us. And then it absolutely needs to be coordinated, because there’s really no boundaries between the City of Kitchener and the City of Waterloo. What happens over there, happens here. It’s just a matter of time.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Senior charged in shooting of teen on rural property north of Edmonton
A Sturgeon County man has been charged after he allegedly shot a teen over the weekend.
Altercation between 'numerous' golfers on B.C. course broken up by RCMP
Authorities broke up an altercation involving "numerous" golfers at a course in B.C.'s Lower Mainland over the weekend – an incident that was apparently prompted by serious breaches in etiquette.
'He was bigger than life': Former broadcaster Scott Boyd dies at 68
Former Breakfast Television co-host and radio broadcaster Scott Boyd has died at the age of 68.
Judge grants U of T injunction to clear pro-Palestinian encampment from downtown Toronto campus
An Ontario judge has granted the University of Toronto an injunction allowing it to clear out a pro-Palestinian encampment from its downtown Toronto campus
RFK Jr. says he has 'skeletons in my closet' after sexual assault allegation
Independent U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Tuesday he has 'so many skeletons in my closet,' when asked about an allegation in a Vanity Fair article that he sexually assaulted a former family babysitter.
Eastern Ontario doctor accused of killing four patients acquitted of murder charges, negligence
An eastern Ontario doctor facing four charges of first-degree murder and negligence causing death in connection with the deaths of four seniors at a Hawkesbury hospital was acquitted on all charges at the Ottawa courthouse on Tuesday.
Ontario police seize over $1M in cocaine, $300K in cash in major drug bust
Police in Cornwall, Ont. have seized approximately $1.3 million worth of cocaine and $300,000 in cash as part of a major drugs investigation.
Are fewer Canadians having children? We want to hear from you
Are you choosing not to have children? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
NHL free agency shows teams in U.S. states with no income tax have an advantage
It's become difficult to deny the impact of favourable tax situations for teams around the NHL.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
'Very bad for us'; concerned business owners frustrated by summer lane restrictions
Beginning today, the City of London has put lane restrictions in place along Wellington Street between Horton Street East and South Street to complete surface paving, line painting and other finishing work.
-
As hurricane approaches, London newlyweds stranded in Jamaica due to WestJet strike
Newlyweds from London, Ont. are trapped in Jamaica, as Category 5 hurricane Beryl approaches.
-
London Fire Department on the scene of natural gas leak
The London Fire Department is on the scene of a natural gas leak this afternoon at 31 Rogers Avenue. According to District Chief Nick Hewetson, the issue was first reported by a resident at roughly 2:00 p.m.
Windsor
-
Dozens gather to mourn Harrow family at funeral
Dozens of community members gathered in Windsor on Tuesday morning for the funeral of Carly Walsh and her two children, Madison and Hunter, who were found dead inside their Harrow home on June 20.
-
Windsor Spitfires name new head coach
Greg Walters has been named the new head coach of the Windsor Spitfires.
-
'Holy cow, this is finally going to happen': Dresden residents pleased with Ontario Minister of Environment
Andrea Khanjin said a controversial landfill project will be put through a rigorous approval process.
Barrie
-
$3M lawsuit filed in deadly Barrie, Ont. crash that killed 6 people
Its been nearly two years since six young people died in a crash in a construction site along Mckay road. Now one of the victim's family is demanding action in a new lawsuit against many entities including the City.
-
Innisfil man who targeted Barrie businesses in 2022 sentenced to jail time
An Innisfil man who pleaded guilty to being part of a series of break-and-enters and thefts in 2022 has been sentenced to jail.
-
Crown wants Innisfil Ont. man sentenced for sex crimes against 5 young girls
The Crown wants 22-year-old Curtis Gamble sentenced to 10 years behind bars for sex crimes against five young girls who were 12 to 14 years of age when Gamble was 19.
Northern Ontario
-
Hwy. 69 reopens after serious, single-vehicle crash in Estaire
Highway 69 reopened early Tuesday evening after being closed for several hours following a collision.
-
Elliot Lake homeowners to get their day in court this week
A group of Elliot Lake seniors and homeowners who have been fighting the Canadian government and by extension the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission for the last three years over the radioactive backfill used under their homes will be getting their day in court on Wednesday.
-
Altercation between 'numerous' golfers on B.C. course broken up by RCMP
Authorities broke up an altercation involving "numerous" golfers at a course in B.C.'s Lower Mainland over the weekend – an incident that was apparently prompted by serious breaches in etiquette.
Ottawa
-
SkyHawks member seriously injured in Canada Day parachute performance on Parliament Hill
A member of the Canadian Armed Forces Parachute Team, known as the SkyHawks, was seriously injured during a Canada Day performance on Parliament Hill on Monday.
-
Heart postpones Ottawa show, tour following cancer diagnosis
The rock band Heart has postponed their Ottawa show and all remaining shows on their tour as lead singer Ann Wilson undergoes treatment for cancer.
-
Eastern Ontario doctor accused of killing four patients acquitted of murder charges, negligence
An eastern Ontario doctor facing four charges of first-degree murder and negligence causing death in connection with the deaths of four seniors at a Hawkesbury hospital was acquitted on all charges at the Ottawa courthouse on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Judge grants U of T injunction to clear pro-Palestinian encampment from downtown Toronto campus
An Ontario judge has granted the University of Toronto an injunction allowing it to clear out a pro-Palestinian encampment from its downtown Toronto campus
-
'Traffic's too bad': Niall Horan walks to his own concert in Toronto
Irish singer Niall Horan had to ditch his car and walk to Scotiabank Arena where his concert was being held last weekend because the traffic was 'too bad' downtown.
-
Backbencher who was booted from caucus after controversial meeting criticizes Ford
A former Progressive Conservative backbencher in Premier Doug Ford's government says she is disappointed with his "unilateral decision" to kick her out of caucus.
Montreal
-
Canada Post carrier says nothing being done about repeated homophobic harassment at work
A letter carrier with Canada Post says he's been harassed repeatedly at work because he is gay and has filed official complaints but nothing has been done.
-
Montreal-area tourist dies in hospital nine days after assault on Dublin street
A Montreal-area man has died after spending nine days in hospital following a serious assault in Dublin, Ireland.
-
More victims come forward after man arrested in alleged South Shore home repair scheme: police
A 42-year-old man is behind bars after police allege he defrauded multiple homeowners on Montreal's South Shore by offering driveway sealing services and other home repairs.
Atlantic
-
'He was bigger than life': Former broadcaster Scott Boyd dies at 68
Former Breakfast Television co-host and radio broadcaster Scott Boyd has died at the age of 68.
-
N.B. whooping cough outbreak grows to 19 cases
New Brunswick Public Health says an outbreak of whooping cough on the Acadian Peninsula has grown to 19 cases, as of Tuesday.
-
Power failure inside water facility leads to Halifax boil water advisory
A boil-water advisory warning residents of the possibility of unsafe drinking water within the Halifax Regional Municipality remains in place Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg business victimized by crime wave
A Winnipeg business owner is speaking out after criminals hit her establishment three times in just over a month, including a bizarre trailer fire.
-
Silver alert issued for missing man last seen in Burrows neighbourhood: WPS
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 60-year-old man.
-
Heavy rain hammers Winkler
The City of Winkler is asking residents to conserve water Tuesday after heavy rain hammered the southern Manitoba community on Canada Day.
Calgary
-
Calgarians can now use water 'as they regularly would' indoors
Calgary's mayor has given citizens the go-ahead to begin using water inside their homes as they normally would.
-
Teen driver in fatal Springbank crash given probation, driving prohibition
The driver of a vehicle in a crash that killed her younger sister and friend in 2021 was given two years' probation and five-year driving prohibition on Tuesday.
-
Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now
Here are the city's five most expensive residential homes.
Edmonton
-
Senior charged in shooting of teen on rural property north of Edmonton
A Sturgeon County man has been charged after he allegedly shot a teen over the weekend.
-
City to conduct review on intersection where toddler was killed in marked crosswalk
The City of Edmonton is in the process of conducting a fatality review on an intersection where a toddler was killed last week.
-
Mayor calls on province to start paying property taxes
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says it's time for the province to start paying property taxes to the city again.
Vancouver
-
'We need to get her home': B.C. family stranded in Mexico after WestJet flight cancelled
One B.C. family is desperate to get their daughter home after their WestJet flight from Mexico was cancelled.
-
B.C. court grants son's request to sell home he jointly owns with his mother, despite her opposition
A B.C. judge has ordered the sale of a Surrey home despite the objections of the woman who lives there, who owns it jointly with her son.
-
'Notable' heatwave expected in B.C. by next weekend: ECCC
British Columbians should begin bracing for a stretch of hot weather starting late this week, with temperatures expected to climb up to 10 C above seasonal averages, according to a meteorologist with Environment Canada.