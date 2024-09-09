Three-vehicle crash near Drayton sends two to hospital

A driver has been charged following a three-vehicle crash near Drayton.

On Monday, just before 10 a.m., first responders were called to the intersection of Wellington Road 8 and Wellington Road 10, northwest of the community.

One of the vehicles involved belonged to Wellington County Paramedics.

A photo, shared by Ontario Provincial Police, shows one of the vehicles rolled over onto its side.

Two people were taken a local hospital with minor injuries.

OPP said one driver was charged with an offence under the Highway Traffic Act, but did not indicate which driver or the specific charge they’re facing.