Two people injured following two-vehicle crash in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say charges are anticipated after a crash on Wednesday morning in the area of Fischer Hallman Road and Westmount Road East.

Police said the collision happened around 6:45 a.m. and involved two vehicles.

The driver and passenger of a Dodge vehicle, a 34-year-old and 40-year-old from Kitchener, were transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours as part of the investigation.

Police have not released what caused the crash but said their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.