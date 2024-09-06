Two people arrested for Kitchener break-ins

A man and a woman have been arrested, and one suspect is still on the loose, after two businesses were broken into in Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police said the incidents happened in the Ottawa Street and Westmount Road East area between July 29 and Aug. 8.

On Thursday, police completed a search warrant and arrested a 38-year-old woman and 42-year-old man. They both have been charged with trafficking stolen property and possession of stolen property.

Investigators are still looking for one other male suspect.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.