

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police say two people have been arrested after a stolen car was recovered on Friday.

Police say the investigation began March 13 after a Subaru Impreza was stolen from a home on Raglan Street.

The following day two suspects filled the car with gas at a local gas station, but did not pay.

On Friday police located the car and two occupants at a Woolwich Street apartment building.

They also discovered a small amount of crystal meth, stolen ID, as well as tools consistent with use in break and enters.

A 32-year-old Guelph man and 33-year-old Kitchener woman were arrested and are facing numerous charges.

They are both being held in custody pending their bail hearings.