Two more teens charged in Downtown Kitchener brawl

Waterloo regional police have charged two more teenagers in connection to a brawl in Downtown Kitchener in December.

Police were first called to the area of Eby Street and King Street on Dec. 16 around 11 a.m. for reports of several youths engaged in a fight. Weapons like hammers, machetes, batons, and hatchets were reportedly involved in the brawl.

Five teens have already been charged with a wide range of offences in connection to the incident.

In a Friday news release, police said they have charged two more 14-year-olds with assault causing harm and causing a disturbance. One 14-year-old has also been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The investigation is ongoing. Waterloo Regional Police Service say charges are still pending and that anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact them.