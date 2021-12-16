Two youths injured in Downtown Kitchener fight involving weapons: WRPS

Two male youths were taken to hospital with injuries after a fight involving weapons in Downtown Kitchener on Thursday morning.

Police for tweeted about the incident in the area of Eby Street and King Street East around 11:40 a.m.

An updated tweet around 12:30 p.m. said around 150 young people had gathered in the area.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the fight or recorded dash camera footage is asked to contact police.