KITCHENER -- Trinity Bible Chapel is facing two more charges for offering in-person services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Chair Karen Redman announced the charges at the weekly COVID-19 briefing on Friday.

She said any fines against the church will be decided by the courts. The church was also fined last week for holding a service over capacity limits. Under provincial shutdown rules, religious services can operate at 15 per cent capacity.

Redman said there were also 10 more tickets issued in the region to people not following the Reopening Ontario Act. Of those, nine were for private gatherings.

Nine tickets were issued between April 8 and 14, and the 10th was from the previous reporting period.

Cambridge bylaw issued three tickets for gatherings at private residences, Waterloo bylaw issued four tickets for gatherings at residences and Kitchener bylaw issued two tickets for private gatherings. All the tickets were for $880.

GRT security also issued a ticket at the Fairway Terminal to someone not wearing a face covering. That ticket was for $240.