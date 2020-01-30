Two men rob Kitchener business
Published Thursday, January 30, 2020 6:31AM EST
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Police are searching for two men after a business was robbed in Kitchener on Wednesday night.
According to officials, the men had their faces covered at the time of the robbery, which took place at a business on Activa Avenue in Kitchener at around 9:45 p.m.
Police say that the two men fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No one was injured during the robbery and it is unclear if a weapon was used.
Police are appealing to anyone with information on this incident to come forward.