KITCHENER -- Police are searching for two men after a business was robbed in Kitchener on Wednesday night.

According to officials, the men had their faces covered at the time of the robbery, which took place at a business on Activa Avenue in Kitchener at around 9:45 p.m.

Police say that the two men fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured during the robbery and it is unclear if a weapon was used.

Police are appealing to anyone with information on this incident to come forward.