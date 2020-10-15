KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have charged two men after they seized various drugs, including fentanyl and cocaine, from homes and businesses in Cambridge and Kitchener.

Police say they executed search warrants on Wednesday at homes on Westmount Mews in Cambridge and Ottawa Street South in Kitchener. They also searched two businesses on King Street in Cambridge.

According to officials, they seized cocaine, fentanyl, psilocybin, ammunition, a cocaine processing machine, a ballistic vest, marijuana, scales and packaging.

A 30-year-old man from Cambridge and a 30-year-old man from Kitchener were arrested and charged with various drug offences.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.