Two men arrested as part of drug investigation in Kitchener

Two men have been charged after Waterloo Regional Police searched two homes as part of a drug investigation.

Police executed search warrants at a home in Kitchener and a home in Minto Township on Wednesday.

As part of the investigation, a 53-year-old Kitchener man and a 37-year-old Minto Township man were arrested.

The Kitchener man has been charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and various firearm and weapons related charges. The Minto Township man was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators said they also seized a firearm and suspected cocaine, Fentanyl, methamphetamine, pills, and a conducted energy weapon.