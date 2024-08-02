KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Quadruple shooting in Stratford, Ont. leaves 2 dead, 2 others airlifted to hospital

    Share

    Two people are dead and two others hurt following a shooting Thursday night in Stratford, Ont.

    Around 10:45 p.m., the Stratford Police Service received multiple 911 calls about gunshots fired near Bradshaw Drive and McCarthy Road West.

    “I woke up to banging sounds. There was small ones and then an explosion, it sounded like,” said neighbour D’Arcy-Ann Larin. “There was smaller pops after that.”

    “I think we heard five or six [gunshots],” said neighbourhood Kiranpreet Kaur. “There was a lot of screaming. Within two or three minutes there were six or eight police cars out there. We saw a lady with a bleeding arm.”

    Four people were found at home with gunshot wounds.

    Police said one was dead at the scene, while another was transported to hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

    The other two received medical treatment by paramedics at the scene before being airlifted by ORNGE to Victoria Hospital in London, Ont.

    One person has life-threatening injuries, say police, while the other has life-altering injuries.

    Police tape at a home near Bradshaw Drive and McCarthy Road West after a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured. (Ashley Bacon/CTV News)

    “At this time it’s still an active investigation and police are still speaking with witnesses and trying to gather information,” saidConst. Darren Fischer.

    Officials added that there have been no arrests at this time.

    Larin and Kaur said they’d previously seen the people who lived at the home but didn’t know them personally.

    Both described it as a quiet neighbourhood.

    “We all were quite shaken,” said Kaur, adding that’s she’s worried about letting her daughter outside. “I’m kind of scared to get out on the street and play with her.”

    Stratford Police at Bradshaw Drive and McCarthy Road West investigating a fatal shooting. (Ashley Bacon/CTV News)

    Larin said the shooting left her shaken too.

    “I’m feeling very anxious and I’m a little nerve-wracked,” she admitted.

    Anyone with video surveillance of the area is asked to submit it online to Stratford Police.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Opinion

    Opinion Royal retreat: Who's in and who's out at Balmoral Castle this summer?

    Balmoral Castle, nestled in the heart of Scotland's picturesque Aberdeenshire, has long been a cherished retreat for the Royal Family, is being open to the public for the first time in history. CTV's royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the history of this storied retreat as well as royals who will -- and won't -- make an appearance there this summer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News