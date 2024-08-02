Quadruple shooting in Stratford, Ont. leaves 2 dead, 2 others airlifted to hospital
Two people are dead and two others hurt following a shooting Thursday night in Stratford, Ont.
Around 10:45 p.m., the Stratford Police Service received multiple 911 calls about gunshots fired near Bradshaw Drive and McCarthy Road West.
“I woke up to banging sounds. There was small ones and then an explosion, it sounded like,” said neighbour D’Arcy-Ann Larin. “There was smaller pops after that.”
“I think we heard five or six [gunshots],” said neighbourhood Kiranpreet Kaur. “There was a lot of screaming. Within two or three minutes there were six or eight police cars out there. We saw a lady with a bleeding arm.”
Four people were found at home with gunshot wounds.
Police said one was dead at the scene, while another was transported to hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.
The other two received medical treatment by paramedics at the scene before being airlifted by ORNGE to Victoria Hospital in London, Ont.
One person has life-threatening injuries, say police, while the other has life-altering injuries.
Police tape at a home near Bradshaw Drive and McCarthy Road West after a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured. (Ashley Bacon/CTV News)
“At this time it’s still an active investigation and police are still speaking with witnesses and trying to gather information,” saidConst. Darren Fischer.
Officials added that there have been no arrests at this time.
Larin and Kaur said they’d previously seen the people who lived at the home but didn’t know them personally.
Both described it as a quiet neighbourhood.
“We all were quite shaken,” said Kaur, adding that’s she’s worried about letting her daughter outside. “I’m kind of scared to get out on the street and play with her.”
Stratford Police at Bradshaw Drive and McCarthy Road West investigating a fatal shooting. (Ashley Bacon/CTV News)
Larin said the shooting left her shaken too.
“I’m feeling very anxious and I’m a little nerve-wracked,” she admitted.
Anyone with video surveillance of the area is asked to submit it online to Stratford Police.
