1 dead, 4 taken to hospital after collision in Caledonia, Ont.
One person was killed and another four were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Haldimand County.
At around 3:50 p.m., Haldimand Ontario Provincial Police were called to Argyle Street South in Caledonia, Ont., police said.
One was person was found deceased at the scene. Four others were taken to surrounding hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
An investigation revealed that the one driver fled the area on foot.
“With the assistance of West Region Emergency Response Team and West Region Canine Unit, the driver was located a short time later and arrested. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries,” police said in a media release.
Haldimand OPP is continuing to investigate.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals borrow 'weird' tactic from Democrats in latest attack on Pierre Poilievre
The Liberals are labelling federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre 'weird' in a new line of attack borrowed from the United States Democrats.
Police seek assistance in sexual assault investigation on Toronto subway
Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in a sexual assault investigation.
'A moral issue': Canadian funeral directors warn of unauthorized obituaries
Funeral directors across the country are warning grieving families about a trend of third-party websites republishing obituaries for profit.
U.S. and allies prepare to defend Israel as Netanyahu says it's already in 'multi-front war' with Iran
Israeli strikes early Sunday killed 18 people in Gaza, including four who were sheltering in a tent camp for displaced Palestinians inside a hospital complex, while a stabbing attack carried out by a Palestinian killed two people in a Tel Aviv suburb.
5-year-old killed and a second child injured after a bounce house goes airborne during Maryland baseball game
A 5-year-old boy died and another child was injured when a bounce house they were inside went airborne during a baseball game in Maryland on Friday night, authorities said.
DEVELOPING Calgary firefighter killed by falling tree battling Jasper wildfire
A Calgary man died Saturday after a tree fell on him while he was fighting an active fire northeast of Jasper
Ukraine intensifies its long-range strikes, sinking a Russian submarine and striking an airfield
Ukraine has sunk a Russian submarine and hit a Russian airfield in the past 24 hours, in line with a surge of long-range attacks against Russian targets, officials said. Russia said Ukrainian drones also hit an apartment building, killing one person.
'It's not about you' and other wedding advice experts want a couple's loved ones to understand
Whether you are the couple, their parents, relatives, close friends or guests, here is what experts want you to know to ensure a successful wedding.
Lawyers for Coutts border blockade defendants say Crown overreached with conspiracy to murder charges
Both defence lawyers in the Coutts border blockade trial said they believe the Crown overcharged and a legal expert agrees with them.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
'We’re going West to the city limits'; Crews deploy watercraft in search of missing girl in Thames River
Search and Rescue teams continued to comb the Thames River on Saturday in search of a young girl who went missing Thursday afternoon.
-
Section of York Street closed as of Tuesday morning
A section of York Street will be completely closed to through traffic as of Tuesday morning – the latest in the ongoing completion of the Downtown Sewer Separation program.
-
Looking for fireworks? Head south to the beach Sunday night
A pair of Elgin County beach villages will be celebrating the long weekend with Fireworks displays on Sunday evening.
Windsor
-
Windsor is spraying this invasive plant – here’s why you should phone it in if you spot it
The City of Windsor is applying herbicide to control wild parsnip along the Ganatchio Trail System beginning on August 12 - but what is it, and why is it dangerous?
-
Fishing tournament is on at Wheatley Harbour, with thousands in cash prizes
Running from August 1 – 5, the winner could walk away not only with a large fish to their name, but also a cash prize of $2,000 for the longest walleye, and longest trout/salmon.
-
Windsor installs sign honouring sister cities around the world
The installation, seven years in the making, is a 25 foot pole, holding signs for each of the cities, and indicating their distance from Windsor.
Barrie
-
Slo-Pitch sweeps through Barrie Sports Complex
Softball players from across the country are competing in the Slo-Pitch Nationals at the Barrie Community Sports Complex this holiday weekend, with teams in each division competing for national titles.
-
Kempenfest Day Two
The four-day festival continued on Saturday, with thousands enjoying plenty of music and art along Barrie's waterfront.
-
Boaters fuel up to support local hospitals
Maple Leaf Marinas is running its fourth Fuel Your Hospital fundraiser over the Civic Holiday weekend, where a portion of fuel used by boaters will be donated to six local hospitals.
Northern Ontario
-
Extreme forest fire hazards in parts of the northeast, 4 fires not under control
As of Sunday morning, there were 21 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario with six new fires confirmed Saturday.
-
'A moral issue': Canadian funeral directors warn of unauthorized obituaries
Funeral directors across the country are warning grieving families about a trend of third-party websites republishing obituaries for profit.
-
'Summer Olympics': Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200 medley
The Toronto swimmer won her third gold in Paris with a victory in the 200-metre individual medley in an Olympic-record time of two minutes 6.56 seconds.
Ottawa
-
16-year-old taken to hospital following pepper spray detection at Rideau Centre
Ottawa Paramedic Service says a 16-year-old female was taken to hospital in stable condition after people inside Rideau Centre started experiencing sudden illness and difficulty breathing Saturday evening.
-
Heat warning expected to end this Sunday in Ottawa, here's when
Environment Canada says though the heat warning in Ottawa is expected to continue through the Sunday, a cooler air mass is in the forecast for the night.
-
Eastern Ontario driver facing charges after clocking 191 km/h on Hwy 401: OPP
An eastern Ontario driver is facing charges after being caught going 91 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 401 Sunday morning, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Toronto
-
Off-duty officer shot after locating suspect wanted on Canada-wide warrant: TPS
A Toronto off-duty officer was shot on Saturday night after locating a suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant since 2022.
-
Police seek assistance in sexual assault investigation on Toronto subway
Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in a sexual assault investigation.
-
What's open and closed in Toronto over the August long weekend
The August long weekend is upon us, meaning that some businesses and services will be closed come Monday.
Montreal
-
Aerosmith is retiring from touring as a 'full recovery' of Steven Tyler's vocal cord injury is 'not possible'
It's the end of an era for the iconic rock band responsible for hits like 'Dream On,' 'Love in an Elevator' and 'Janie's Got a Gun.'
-
Candiac Man gets $2,752 in fines for driving 200 km/h
Quebec provincial police say a Candiac man in his 30s received a hefty fine and 30 demerit points for allegedly going 200 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on Highway 20 westbound in Montreal.
-
Nick Farkas: The man behind Osheaga
Nick Farkas is a busy man year-round. He's vice president of concerts and events at Evenko, but on this day, he's focused on his baby: Osheaga. Nick's passion for music started long before he founded the festival. "My mother was a violin teacher and my family was very musical and I was always like, you know, I played clarinet in high school and I took violin lessons and piano lessons," he reminisces.
Atlantic
-
One person dead after collision in Martins River: N.S. RCMP
RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating after one person died and another was injured in a collision in Martins River on Saturday.
-
RCMP investigating fatal vehicle-bicycle collision in Amherst Shore, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a fatal collision involving a vehicle and cyclist in Amherst Shore on Saturday.
-
N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art
Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.
Winnipeg
-
78-year-old woman missing from The Pas: RCMP
Laura Skelly hasn’t been seen since leaving a residence on Campbell Street in The Pas at around 9:20 a.m. on July 31.
-
Wildfires trigger state of emergency in northeastern Manitoba community
A First Nation in northeastern Manitoba has declared a state of emergency due to wildfires in the region.
-
From couponing to meal prep, here are ways Manitobans can save money
With the cost of living skyrocketing to new heights, it may seem impossible to save money right now.
Calgary
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Calgary firefighter killed by falling tree battling Jasper wildfire
A Calgary man died Saturday after a tree fell on him while he was fighting an active fire northeast of Jasper
-
Lightning strikes home in southeast Calgary, starting fire in attic
A lightning bolt struck a home in Calgary’s southeast Saturday evening.
-
Lawyers for Coutts border blockade defendants say Crown overreached with conspiracy to murder charges
Both defence lawyers in the Coutts border blockade trial said they believe the Crown overcharged and a legal expert agrees with them.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Calgary firefighter killed by falling tree battling Jasper wildfire
A Calgary man died Saturday after a tree fell on him while he was fighting an active fire northeast of Jasper
-
Elks end long losing skid with 42-31 road win over Roughriders
It was deja vu all over again for the Edmonton Elks on Saturday.
-
Jasper resident tours of wildfire destruction to begin on Sunday
Jasper residents who lost their home or business to a wildfire that ate into the mountain town on July 24 will have the chance to see the damage in person for the first time starting Sunday.
Vancouver
-
Surrey firefighters called to 350 brush fires in 3 months: city
Firefighters in Surrey responded to more than 350 brush and grass fires in a three month period, according to the city, which says most of these blazes were human caused.
-
Getaway car found, but suspect who lit shopkeeper on fire still at large: Surrey RCMP
Mounties in Surrey say they have found the stolen car he fled in, but the man who allegedly lit a shopkeeper on fire Friday remains at large.
-
Whitecaps rally to beat Tijuana 3-1, advance in Leagues Cup
Forward Levonte Johnson came on to start the second half and added some of the aggression that was lacking in the first 45 minutes as the Vancouver Whitecaps battled back from an early deficit for a 3-1 win over Club Tijuana on Saturday to advance to the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup.