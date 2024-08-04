1 dead, 4 taken to hospital after collision in Caledonia, Ont.

One person was killed and another four were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Haldimand County.

At around 3:50 p.m., Haldimand Ontario Provincial Police were called to Argyle Street South in Caledonia, Ont., police said.

One was person was found deceased at the scene. Four others were taken to surrounding hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed that the one driver fled the area on foot.

“With the assistance of West Region Emergency Response Team and West Region Canine Unit, the driver was located a short time later and arrested. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries,” police said in a media release.

Haldimand OPP is continuing to investigate.