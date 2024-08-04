KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • 1 dead, 4 taken to hospital after collision in Caledonia, Ont.

    A OPP cruiser in an undated photo. (CTV) A OPP cruiser in an undated photo. (CTV)
    Share

    One person was killed and another four were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Haldimand County.

    At around 3:50 p.m., Haldimand Ontario Provincial Police were called to Argyle Street South in Caledonia, Ont., police said.

    One was person was found deceased at the scene. Four others were taken to surrounding hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

    An investigation revealed that the one driver fled the area on foot.

    “With the assistance of West Region Emergency Response Team and West Region Canine Unit, the driver was located a short time later and arrested. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries,” police said in a media release.

    Haldimand OPP is continuing to investigate.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    • Slo-Pitch sweeps through Barrie Sports Complex

      Softball players from across the country are competing in the Slo-Pitch Nationals at the Barrie Community Sports Complex this holiday weekend, with teams in each division competing for national titles.

    • Kempenfest Day Two

      The four-day festival continued on Saturday, with thousands enjoying plenty of music and art along Barrie's waterfront.

    • Boaters fuel up to support local hospitals

      Maple Leaf Marinas is running its fourth Fuel Your Hospital fundraiser over the Civic Holiday weekend, where a portion of fuel used by boaters will be donated to six local hospitals.

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News