Regional police investigating serious collision in Cambridge involving motorcycle
A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Cambridge.
At around 5 p.m. Saturday, emergency services were called to the area of Franklin Boulevard and Morning Calm Drive for reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and “possibly a white BMW motor vehicle.”
The motorcyclist, a 35-year-old Cambridge man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police said no injuries were reported by the occupants in the other vehicle.
Franklin Boulevard was closed for several hours for the investigation.
The investigation remains ongoing and police said charges are anticipated.
