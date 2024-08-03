Nine people displaced by Guelph fire

KITCHENER
    Nine people have been displaced after a house fire on Grange Street in Guelph.

    The Guelph Fire Department received a 911 call just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

    “We responded with seven vehicles, 26 firefighters,” Guelph Fire Prevention Officer Ken Tessier told CTV News.

    “On arrival, one person was rescued from the roof.”

    Tessier said no injuries were reported, but two cats who had been living in the home were unaccounted for by early Saturday afternoon. Two other cats made it out safely.

    Tessier said there were 9 people living in the home, but only 7 people were inside when the fire started. He said most of the residents have somewhere else to stay, but the Red Cross is helping 4 people.

    The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been notified, but will not be attending the scene as the investigation continues.

    Officials are still trying to determine what started the fire and how much damage has been done to the home.

    Tessier said it is another good reminder about the importance of working smoke alarms.

    “Smoke alarms help save lives. There were smoke alarms in this building and we want to make sure that everyone has working smoke alarms so you get out safely so that everyone’s out of the building by the time the fire department comes so they can put out the fire and no one gets injured.”

