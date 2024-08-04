Man wanted after removing monitoring bracelet while out on bail: police

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Kitchener resident, Alexsandar Ivaz, who is currently out on bail for a number of criminal offences.

The accused was let out of custody by police on the condition he wear a monitoring bracelet device, however, police said at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, they received a notification that the monitoring device was removed and he had left this home in Kitchener.

Police said his whereabouts are currently unknown.

Ivaz is facing numerous charges including five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a schedule l substance, possession proceeds of crime, three counts of sexual assault on a person under 16, three counts of sexual interference and luring a person under 14.

Ivaz is described as 5’9”, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a large tattoo on his upper left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.