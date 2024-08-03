KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigating multiple storage unit break-ins in Cambridge

    Two people are shown in a pair of stills provided by Waterloo Regional Police Service as part of an ongoing break-in investigation. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service)
    Waterloo Regional Police are trying to identify two people as part of an investigation into a series of break and enters in Cambridge.

    Investigators said they responded to multiple reports of storage units being broken into between July 1 and July 7.

    Police said the suspects, a man and a woman, returned to the business on July 17 and tried to break in again, but were unsuccessful.

    Police have released two photos as part of the investigation.

    Anyone who knows who the people in the photos are, or who has more information about the break-ins, is urged to contact police at 519 570 9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

