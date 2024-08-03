Suspicious fire in Kitchener under investigation
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a suspicious house fire in Kitchener.
Emergency services were called to a home on Dewberry Drive on Friday around 11:10 p.m.
When they arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.
Members of the Kitchener Fire Department removed one male from the home. He was taken to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition with significant burns.
Police officers were still on scene Saturday morning.
Several windows at the home were broken and the siding and part of the roof were blackened.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact police at 519 570 9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477
'Summer Olympics': Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200 medley
The Toronto swimmer won her third gold in Paris with a victory in the 200-metre individual medley in an Olympic-record time of two minutes 6.56 seconds.
Canadian cities sweltering in wildfire smoke: Here's what to know
Wildfire smoke is drifting over Canada from the Rockies all the way to the Newfoundland Sea, according to modelling for the August long weekend.
Canadians win silver, bronze in Olympic men's 100-metre butterfly
Canada's Josh Liendo has won the silver medal and Ilya Kharun the bronze in the men's 100-metre butterfly at the Paris Olympics.
Cut your risk of dementia by 20% with this dietary change
Dementia risk rose by 14 per cent when people ate about one ounce of processed red meat a day — the equivalent of slightly less than two three-ounce servings a week — compared with people who only ate about three servings a month, a preliminary new study found.
Donald Trump, Kamala Harris spar over date, network of presidential debate
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump proposed to debate Democratic U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Fox News on Sept. 4, and the Harris campaign responded saying Trump is trying to back out of a debate that had been set to run on ABC.
Video shows suspects ramming gate at Bridle Path home in broad daylight, stealing Bentley
A family in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighbourhood said their home was targeted by intruders for the second time in two years after suspects were captured on video crashing into a metal gate and stealing a luxury car from the property earlier this week.
Canada loses on penalties to Germany in Olympic soccer quarterfinal
Canada has lost to Germany in the women's soccer quarterfinal at the Paris Olympics. The match was decided by penalties, ending the Canadians' defence of their Olympic championship.
Mother blasts MPs on House committee for 'disgusting' treatment of her daughter
The mother of a witness who stormed out of a House of Commons committee in tears is berating Liberals, NDP and Conservative members for a 'disgusting' partisan display in a letter she plans to share with MPs.
Moose Jaw teen charged after pointing pellet gun at people: police
An 18-year-old male has been charged in Moose Jaw after police say he pointed a firearm at a group of people on Friday.
-
'We’re going West to the city limits'; Crews deploy watercraft in search of missing girl in Thames River
Search and Rescue teams continued to comb the Thames River on Saturday in search of a young girl who went missing Thursday afternoon.
'It’s a mini-Olympics'; 3,500 athletes competing in Ontario Summer Games in London, Ont.
While the Olympics are taking place in Paris, France, 3,500 teenage athletes are competing in the Ontario Summer Games (OSG) in London, Ontario.
Life-threatening injuries sustained in rollover on 401
Elgin OPP is on the scene of a serious single-vehicle collision this morning on Highway 401 that saw two people transported to hospital.
Windsor battery plant worker sinks hole-in-one for $10,000 prize
A golfer is $10,000 richer after sinking a hole-in-one at Ambassador Golf Club on July 26.
Boaters fuel up to support local hospitals
Maple Leaf Marinas is running its fourth Fuel Your Hospital fundraiser over the Civic Holiday weekend, where a portion of fuel used by boaters will be donated to six local hospitals.
-
Local MP's react to planned TELUS call centre closure
Doug Shipley and John Brassard signed a letter to TELUS management urging them to reconsider their decision to close their Barrie headquarters.
Pirate festival takes over Penetanguishene
Pirates of the Bay set sail along Discovery Harbour, immersing Penetanguishene locals and visitors into the world of pirates.
Truck fire in Haliburton
Haliburton Highlands OPP and Fire responded to a tractor-trailer on fire at the Foodland in Haliburton.
Two-motorcycle collision kills two men on Highway 416: Ottawa OPP
Two men in their late twenties were killed late Friday night following a collision involving two motorcycles on Highway 416, according to Ottawa Paramedic Service.
-
Feeling the pinch as long weekend getaway costs keep rising
It is one of the great joys on a holiday weekend, heading out on the road for a little getaway, but the bills that come along with it are making it tougher to enjoy.
Tourists are returning to Toronto post-pandemic, but economic pressures persist
Toronto’s tourism industry has almost entirely bounced back since the pandemic, but experts and small business owners in the city say economic pressures are holding the industry back from fully flourishing.
How to watch the Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade
The sights and sounds of the Caribbean will take over Toronto’s west end today for the annual Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade.
Nick Farkas: The man behind Osheaga
Nick Farkas is a busy man year-round. He's vice president of concerts and events at Evenko, but on this day, he's focused on his baby: Osheaga. Nick's passion for music started long before he founded the festival. "My mother was a violin teacher and my family was very musical and I was always like, you know, I played clarinet in high school and I took violin lessons and piano lessons," he reminisces.
Steelworkers protest in Montreal against Telus "disguised dismissal"
Members of the United Steelworkers union gathered outside the Montreal offices of Telus on Saturday to protest what they consider to be the "disguised dismissal" of over a hundred workers.
Man stabbed in Lachine, in critical condition
A 30-year-old man has been stabbed in the Lachine borough and is in critical condition, Montreal Police (SPVM) say.
Severe thunderstorms bring flood risk to southwestern Nova Scotia
A cluster of downpours and thunderstorms has moved into southwestern Nova Scotia Saturday.
Baile nan Gàidheal: Living museum takes visitors back in time for authentic Gaelic experience
Visitors to Nova Scotia’s Cape Breton Island can go back in time for an authentic Gaelic experience thanks to a living tribute to the rich Scottish heritage that helped shape the island.
Past employees celebrate Bricklin’s 50th anniversary with homecoming at Saint John assembly plant
Several Bricklin SV-1 sports cars travelled back to the Saint John plant they were assembled 50 years ago on Saturday, completing a full circle moment for the New Brunswick relic on wheels.
From couponing to meal prep, here are ways Manitobans can save money
With the cost of living skyrocketing to new heights, it may seem impossible to save money right now.
Labour union vice-president endorses Tory candidate in federal byelection in Winnipeg
The Conservative candidate in an upcoming federal byelection in Winnipeg has received an endorsement from the international vice-president of a major union in his bid to unseat the NDP in the riding.
Calgary centre for Jasper wildfire evacuees open through long weekend
The City of Calgary continues to host evacuees from the Jasper wildfire, offering accommodation and services throughout the August long weekend.
'An amazing food scene': New food tours offering a taste of Chinatown's hidden gems
A new initiative is inviting Edmontonians find the sweeter – and more savoury – side of the city's historic Chinatown.
O'Chiese First Nation death ruled homicide
A 27-year-old's death on O’Chiese First Nation on Tuesday is being investigated as a homicide.
Protesters not guilty of conspiring to kill Mounties at Coutts blockade
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
Man shot at Surrey encampment, police say
Mounties say a man was injured in a shooting in Surrey’s Cloverdale neighbourhood on Saturday morning.
B.C. makes flood plans for possible 'worst case' if landslide bursts from river
B.C.’s Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma says the best-case scenario for a landslide blocking the Chilcotin River is a gentle clearing that doesn’t take debris down the river.
13 more heat records broken in B.C. Friday
Just over a dozen more heat records fell in B.C. Friday as heat warnings are expected to remain in place in much of the province through the long weekend.