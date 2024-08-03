Suspicious fire in Kitchener under investigation

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a suspicious house fire in Kitchener.

Emergency services were called to a home on Dewberry Drive on Friday around 11:10 p.m.

When they arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.

Members of the Kitchener Fire Department removed one male from the home. He was taken to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition with significant burns.

Police officers were still on scene Saturday morning.

Several windows at the home were broken and the siding and part of the roof were blackened.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police at 519 570 9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477