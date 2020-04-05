KITCHENER -- A day after a Kitchener long-term care home announced a big jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases it has added two more to the total.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for Forest Heights Revera said the number of affected residents had risen from one to five. That increased again Sunday and now stands at a total of seven.

One staff member has also tested positive for the virus and is now self-isolating at home.

An outbreak was first declared at Forest Heights Revera on April 1.

It’s just one of six long-term care homes in the Region of Waterloo dealing with cases of COVID-19.

CTV News learned Saturday that an 88-year-old resident at Highview Residences had passed away. It’s the only local death reported at a long-term care or retirement home.

According to Public Health, six residents and one staff member at Highview Residences have tested positive for COVID-19.

That’s two more additional cases since Saturday.

In terms of the long-term care or retirement residences, all other reported cases involve staff members: two at Sunnyside Home, one at St. Luke’s Place, one at the Village at University Gates, and one at Chartwell Westmount.

An outbreak was declared once Public Health was informed of at least one confirmed case. The decision was made to lower the threshold because physical distancing would be almost impossible, allowing the virus to spread quickly.

There are 172 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region as of Sunday morning.