A two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 7 on Wednesday evening.

It happened between Fountain Street North and Shantz Station Road.

That section of the road was closed and traffic diverted as police investigated.

Two females were transported to hospital.

The extent of their injuries was not disclosed.

Police on-scene said that alcohol nor speed appeared to be factors.

The same stretch of highway was closed after a cyclist was struck and killed the day before.