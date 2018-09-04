

CTV Kitchener





A collision closed a portion of Highway 7 near Breslau on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to Victoria Street North and Spitzig Road around 7:30 a.m. for the crash.

Sgy. Kerry Schmidt with the OPP tweeted that a 40-year-old male cyclist had died in the crash.

Waterloo Regional Police were on scene to direct traffic and could only say the collision was serious.

Ontario Provincial Police are in charge of the investigation.

Highway 7 was closed between Shantz Station Road and Fountain Street and caused heavy delays for drivers during the morning commute.