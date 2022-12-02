Two drivers seriously injured after collision near Guelph
Two drivers sustained serious injuries after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a collision involving two vehicles on Fife Road at Township Road 1, at around 8 a.m. Friday morning.
Initial reports of the crash, in Guelph/Eramosa Township, indicated that a black SUV and white pick-up truck collided, OPP said in news release.
Emergency services responded and according to OPP, a driver from Breslau, 46, was air lifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries. The other driver, 34, from Cambridge, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Emergency services responded to the crash on Fife Road at Township Road 1. (Submitted/Wellington County OPP)
The cause of the collision is being investigated. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.
The road reopened by 11 a.m but police cruisers remained on scene.
