Two charged with murder of Six Nations woman

Ruth Ann Longboat, 56, was found dead in the Humber River in Toronto on March 8, 2022. A homicide investigation is now underway into her death. (Toronto Police Service) Ruth Ann Longboat, 56, was found dead in the Humber River in Toronto on March 8, 2022. A homicide investigation is now underway into her death. (Toronto Police Service)

