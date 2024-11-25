Kitchener, Ont. doctor officially claims second Guinness World Record

A Kitchener, Ont. emergency room doctor has officially earned his second Guinness World Records title.

Guinness World Records has certified Khashayar Farzam’s successful attempt to claim the record of the most times to bench press his own bodyweight in 30 seconds.

Farzam completed the feat on Nov. 12 at Lil’s Gym in Kitchener.

He weighed in at 201.8 lbs and cranked out 44 reps.

The gym staff were so confident in Farzam’s ability that they had already installed a hook next to Farzam’s first Guinness World Record plaque ahead of the official approval.

Farzam is an emergency room doctor at both Grand River Hospital and St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener.