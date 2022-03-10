Homicide unit investigating death of Six Nations woman in Toronto

The Toronto Police Service is investigating the death of a Six Nations resident.

The body of Ruth Ann Longboat, 56, was found Tuesday in the Humber River.

Police say officers were called to the area, south of Dundas Street West, around 10:06 a.m. in response to a "suspicious incident."

The manner of Longboat's death has not been released.

Police say the homicide unit has taken over the investigation and they are trying to "establish the full circumstances of the occurrence."

Anyone who may have seen Longboat, or witnessed anything suspicious on or after Saturday, March 5, is asked to call Toronto Police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).