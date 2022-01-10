Two charged in connection with service dog incident at Milton's Restaurant in Kitchener, Ont.

Kitchener -

Two people have been charged in connection to an alleged assault at Milton's Restaurant in Kitchener, Ont., that happened in November.

In a release by the Waterloo Regional Police Service issued Monday morning, authorities said a 53-year-old male was charged with one count of assault and a 54-year-old male charged with one count of assault and one count of utter threats.

Police responded to calls at Milton’s Restaurant on King Street near Fairway Road at about 6:40 p.m. after receiving reports that a man was being assaulted.

Video of the incident appeared to show a man with a service dog being forcibly removed from the restaurant.

A few days after the incident, the victim, Justin Leckie, spoke with CTV Kitchener and disclosed that he is autistic and his dog Epi helps him with general anxiety, panic attacks, and depression.

In a statement to CTV Monday morning, Leckie’s uncle Scott Puncher said “our family is relieved that police have come to a decision on this case. I know that Justin is relieved because this was a main concern of his. This has made him feel that we are heading the right process towards justice.”

“We appreciate that this was a complicated investigation by police given Justin’s Aspergers and service dog status.”

