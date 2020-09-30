KITCHENER -- Two people have been charged in connection to a theft of a Tim Hortons donation box in July, Waterloo regional police say.

In a news release, police say a 21-year-old woman was arrested in relation to the robbery on Tuesday. A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged on Wednesday, according to police.

The theft occurred at the Tim Hortons on Victoria Street North on July 19. A woman entered the store around 7:30 p.m., used an object to smash a Plexiglas barrier and stole the donation box, which had an undisclosed amount of cash inside.

Both people were charged with robbery and possession of stolen property.