Two charged for allegedly stealing Tim Hortons donation box
Published Wednesday, September 30, 2020 5:57PM EDT
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
KITCHENER -- Two people have been charged in connection to a theft of a Tim Hortons donation box in July, Waterloo regional police say.
In a news release, police say a 21-year-old woman was arrested in relation to the robbery on Tuesday. A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged on Wednesday, according to police.
The theft occurred at the Tim Hortons on Victoria Street North on July 19. A woman entered the store around 7:30 p.m., used an object to smash a Plexiglas barrier and stole the donation box, which had an undisclosed amount of cash inside.
Both people were charged with robbery and possession of stolen property.