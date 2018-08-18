

CTV Kitchener





Two banks have been robbed, one in Kitchener and the other in Waterloo, in less than 24 hours.

Police say a man walked into the CIBC on Strasburg Road around 3:30 p.m. Friday and demanded cash from the teller.

No one was injured and the man left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man was described as wearing dark clothes and a white construction helmet.

A second bank was hit Saturday morning but this time the thief was wearing an orange construction helmet, vest and a mask.

The man robbed the CIBC on King Street North at gunpoint around 8:30 a.m.

Police have not said whether the suspect in both robberies is the same man.