Police release photos of bank robbery suspect
Photo of a bank robbery suspect. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, August 18, 2018 12:39PM EDT
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Kitchener bank.
The man walked into the CIBC on Strasburg Road around 3:30 p.m. Friday and demanded cash from the teller.
He fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police do not believe he had a weapon and say no one was injured.
The man is described as white, wearing dark clothing and a construction hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police or CrimeStoppers.