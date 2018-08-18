

CTV Kitchener





Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Kitchener bank.

The man walked into the CIBC on Strasburg Road around 3:30 p.m. Friday and demanded cash from the teller.

He fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police do not believe he had a weapon and say no one was injured.

The man is described as white, wearing dark clothing and a construction hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police or CrimeStoppers.