

CTV Kitchener





The driver and passenger of a vehicle pulled over by Guelph Police are now facing a number of charges.

During the downtown traffic stop on Saturday, officers located drugs and drug paraphernalia within the vehicle and placed the two under arrest for possession of a controlled substance.

Further investigation found one of the men was in possession of a prohibited weapon and also on a court order not to be in possession of weapons.

Officers later located purple fentanyl, cocaine, additional paraphernalia, and cash inside the vehicle.

Police estimated the drugs to have a street value of over $5,000.

It was later determined that one of the men was also wanted on a Canada wide warrant.