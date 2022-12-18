Truck thefts, senior citizen charged with stunt driving and a new hybrid shelter: Most read stories of the week
Brantford woman still feeling uneasy following theft of husband’s truck
A photo of a Dodge Ram truck amid recent surge of truck thefts.
Dodge Ram pickup trucks have been the latest vehicle of choice during a string of recent thefts.
According to police, at least ten trucks from Guelph, three from Cambridge and four from Brantford have all been stolen since Nov. 25 and that includes the truck owned by Rachel Shepard and her husband.
“I was pretty upset,” said Shephard. “That’s my husband’s main work vehicle and it’s brand new.”
They’re not alone though, Shephard says she’s one of four families in their Brantford neighbourhood to have a new model Dodge Ram stolen over the span of a few hours.
Luckily for the Shephard family, they have a Ring doorbell and were able to get footage of the suspects. The video appears to show a man walk up and take a picture of the truck’s vehicle identification number. She said they came back a few hours later and stole the truck.
Local landscaping company buys former Hacienda Sarria
Former Hacienda Sarria on Union Street seen on Dec. 12, 2022. (CTV News/Stephanie Villella)
A Waterloo region property that once housed a popular wedding venue has new owners, but the future of the big ballroom isn't set in stone yet.
The Union Street property, formerly Hacienda Sarria, will now become part of Moser Landscaping Group.
“We needed the land, but we weren’t going to touch the building,” said Chris Moser, president of Moser Landscaping Group. “It met the acreage needs, it met all the needs for our landscaping construction company. The building was just an added bonus.”
Hacienda Sarria filed for bankruptcy in October 2020, citing its financial struggles worsened due to pandemic restrictions.
The closure left many brides and grooms-to-be without a venue. Several couples lost their deposits as well.
Bankruptcy documents shows the company owed couples and other creditors more $1 million.
Plans taking shape as region announces location of first hybrid shelter
A Better Tent City is pictured in a file photo. (Stephanie Villella/CTV Kitchener)
The Region of Waterloo has announced the location of its first hybrid shelter, sometimes referred to as a managed encampment.
The site will be set up on regionally-owned land at 1001 Erbs Road on the border of the City of Waterloo and the Township of Wilmot, the region revealed Tuesday.
The property is home to the region’s Emergency Services Training and Research Centre campus which includes paramedic services, the landfill, and a training facility for multiple emergency services.
The hybrid shelter will be home to up to 50 people, each with their own small cabin, equipped with electricity, heating and air conditioning. A main cabin complex will provide running water, washrooms, laundry services and space for meals.
“This is really intended to be a small little community,” Region of Waterloo commissioner of community services Peter Sweeney said.
“It’s a interim solution as we work to eradicate homelessness across this community over the next few years and it’s a response to those who are currently living unsheltered who said, this is something if we built it, they would come.”
Police offer cash reward as family pleads for answers in 7-year-old Kitchener homicide case
Veronica and Ricardo Daley appeal for answers about their son's death a news conference in Waterloo region on Dec. 16, 2022. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)
Waterloo regional police have issued a $50,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the murder of 23-year-old Gavin Daley.
Daley, who was originally from Ajax, Ont., was found dead inside a Westwood Drive apartment in Kitchener on Dec. 17, 2015. Emergency crews were initially called to the building for a fire. Police say Daley's body had obvious signs of trauma and a post-mortem later determined he had been shot. Police believe the death was targeted.
The killing happened one week before Christmas and one month before Daley’s 24th birthday.
Gavin Daley in an undated photo.
“As his mom, thinking about the day he was born and the life we now live without him shatters me every single day,” Veronica Daley said at a news conference Friday where police issued the cash reward.
80-year-old charged with stunt driving on Hwy 401
OPP stopped an 80-year-old driver on Highway 401. (OPP)
An 80-year-old from Kitchener was nabbed driving 168 kilometres per hour along Highway 401.
According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the driver was issued a 30-day driving licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.
The driver was stopped and charged on Dec. 9.
What we know about the accused Vaughan mass shooter
A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.
Trudeau says firearms bill will go after 'some' hunting guns that are 'too dangerous in other contexts'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while the federal government is not trying to go after the right to hunt through contentious gun control legislation, the Liberals 'are going at some of the guns used to do it.' In a year-end conversation with CTV National News' Omar Sachedina, airing in full on Dec. 31, Trudeau sought to explain the Liberals' now much-scrutinized gun policy.
'Emotionally, I am drained:' Winnipeg man's cancer surgery cancelled at last minute
A Winnipeg man who waited months for prostate cancer surgery is now left to wait even longer.
Head of CTV News Michael Melling reassigned after Lisa LaFlamme fallout
CTV News head Michael Melling, who became embroiled in the fallout of the departure of top anchor Lisa LaFlamme, is now being replaced in his role.
'Stressful' and 'demoralizing': Canadians share their experience with surgery delays amid rise in respiratory cases
Hospitals across Canada remain overwhelmed by a hike in the number of patients with respiratory illnesses. Several Canadians reached out to CTVNews.ca to share how their family members' surgeries have been delayed or cancelled as a result, leaving some 'in pain and suffering' for months.
'Where's Jeffrey?': Mom renews effort to find son who disappeared from Slave Lake, Alta., in 1980
It's been 42 years since Jeffrey Dupres disappeared from his home in northern Alberta. He was just three years old and living in Slave Lake, Alta., at the time. His mom Denise McKee hasn't given up, recently releasing an age-progression photo of what Jeffrey might look like as a middle-aged man.
Jeremy Clarkson column about Meghan sparks tide of criticism
British television presenter Jeremy Clarkson said Monday he is 'horrified to have caused so much hurt' with a scathing column about Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, that attracted a flood of complaints.
'Unthinkable': Trudeau offers condolences to families of Vaughan condo shooting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his condolences to victims' families following the mass shooting at a condo in Vaughan, Ont.
-
'Significant' winter storm to impact London over holiday weekend
London, Ont.’s chance of a white Christmas just increased as a special weather statement has been issued ahead of a winter storm set to impact the region late this week and into the holiday weekend.
Police say they have grounds to believe woman alleging sexual assault by Canadian junior team players
Police in London, Ont., say they have grounds to believe a woman was sexually assaulted by five players on Canada's 2018 junior men's hockey team.
'We’ll continue to support them': Knights organization getting help dealing with player’s death
The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has been providing mental health support for the London Knights over the past 48 hours since the death of Abakar Kazbekov. The 18-year old Knights forward fell to his death from a downtown London, Ont. apartment building Saturday.
Reward offered for information leading to Windsor murder suspect’s arrest
Nearly one month after the murder of Daniel Squalls, Windsor police are offering a reward of $6,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect wanted in his death.
-
Migrant worker program in Windsor-Essex getting $3.6 million in federal funding
The federal government announced $3.6-million in funding to Workforce WindsorEssex though the Migrant Worker Support Program (MSWP).
Final street reopens in Wheatley following explosion
All streets have reopened over a year after an explosion rocked Wheatley’s downtown core. Not since the explosion on Aug. 26 of last year that injured 20 and displaced 68 families, have residents been able to drive on Erie Street between Talbot and Foster.
Winter storm to bring blizzard conditions, extensive power outages and plunging temps
Residents are encouraged to reconsider any holiday travel plans as a significant winter storm moves into central Ontario this week with blizzard conditions, flash freezing, and rapidly plunging temperatures.
-
Head-on collision on Highway 26 in Clearview under investigation
Provincial police are investigating a head-on collision on Highway 26 in Clearview Township.
Canada Post suspends mail delivery to Orillia
Canada Post issued a red delivery service alert for the City of Orillia on Monday due to inclement weather and snow.
Timmins police investigating weekend homicide
Timmins police are investigating after the body of a lone, male victim was found at a Mountjoy Street South apartment on Sunday. It is the third murder in the northeast in less than a week.
-
Winter storm should hit northeast Ont. around Christmas
Several communities in northeastern Ontario should expect a very snowy Christmas, Environment Canada said Monday.
Sault bar finds unique way to support local hockey star who made world junior team
The Canadian World Junior Hockey team has two northern Ontario representatives in Corbeil's Benjamin Gaudeau and the Sault's Jack Matier.
Brazen Ottawa carjacking caught on camera
A man forced a pregnant woman and her young son from their car on Riverside Drive Sunday night. The incident was caught on dashcam.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Expect 'significant winter storm' in Ottawa just before Christmas
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for a 'significant winter storm' late this week into the holiday weekend. The weather agency is advising people to consider changing their travel plans.
Ottawa police procuring equipment ahead of possible 'Freedom Convoy' reboot: chief
Ottawa's new police chief says his officers have already begun preparing for a possible reboot of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest next year, and vows there will not be a repeat of the occupation that took over downtown Ottawa for weeks last winter.
What we know about the accused Vaughan mass shooter
A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.
-
Three of 5 people killed in Vaughan, Ont. were members of condo board, police say
Three of the five people fatally gunned down in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday night were members of the condo board, police say.
-
'Significant winter storm' expected to hit GTA this week and into holiday weekend
A ‘significant winter storm’ is expected to hit the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on Thursday and continue into the holiday weekend.
Memorial service and funeral scheduled for Ukrainian girl killed in hit-and-run
The memorial service and funeral for seven-year-old Mariia Legenkovska is set for this week at the Saint-Sophie Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral. The girl's father, Andreii Legenkovska, who serves in Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces, arrived in Montreal Sunday and will be at the services along with Mariia's mother.
-
Montreal Alouettes president Mario Cecchini will not return next year: source
A source close to the team has confirmed to CTV News that Mario Cecchini will not be returning as president of the Montreal Alouettes in 2023.
-
Three hospitalized, at least one seriously injured as cars crash into Montreal mall
A man in his 50s was in critical condition Monday evening after he was hit by a car in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Lachine.
'Let’s start protecting students': Parent calls on N.S. to cover meningitis B vaccine after university student’s death
With exams nearly over and many students heading home for the holidays, the Shirreff Hall residence on the Dalhousie University campus was relatively quiet Monday.
-
'We will fight this': N.B. unions protest Bill 23 outside Labour Minister, MLA offices
Members of the New Brunswick Federation of Labour, its affiliate unions, and Unifor were seen protesting Bill 23 outside the office of Labour Minister Trevor Holder on Monday, as well as several other MLA offices across the province.
-
N.B. premier defends budget surplus against health care crisis
New Brunswick’s premier says several photos showing an elderly patient’s placement in a hospital supply room are “heartbreaking,” but Blaine Higgs argues his government’s massive budget surplus wouldn’t necessarily address the issue.
-
South Perimeter Highway crash leaves woman with life-threatening injuries
One woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Winnipeg's south Perimeter Highway Monday evening.
-
No charges for passengers in fatal collision involving alleged drunk driver angers victim's family
The mother of a Manitoba woman killed in a collision involving an alleged drunk driver is speaking out after learning occupants in the other vehicle driven by the accused won’t face any criminal charges.
911 dispatch needs to be changed, Calgary fire chief says
The head of Calgary's fire department is formally adding his voice to a movement to change Alberta's emergency dispatch system.
-
Deep freeze: Calgarians hunker down for cold snap
Dave Litwin wasn't planning a shopping trip to Canadian Tire on Monday morning but apparently his truck was.
-
Does Alberta need a parliamentary secretary for civil liberties? Expert weighs in
Though Alberta now has someone tasked with protecting post-secondary free speech, a political expert at the University of Alberta says he doesn’t think there is a problem with free speech being limited at campuses.
Onion Lake Cree Nation sues Alberta over sovereignty act, alleging harmful intent
A First Nation is challenging the sovereignty act in court for fear it gives the provincial government new powers encroaching on its treaty rights.
-
Edmonton to remove bike lane, reinstall parking on Victoria Promenade
A controversial decision to remove parking spaces in favour of a bike lane on one of Edmonton's most scenic avenues has been reversed.
-
Murder charge laid in shooting death of Edmonton Elks running back
A 24-year-old man from Memphis, Tenn., has been arrested and charged with killing Edmonton Elk Christian Saulsberry.
Metro Vancouver drivers told not to expect completely clear roads as winter storms bear down
Drivers in Metro Vancouver shouldn't expect every highway to be plowed down to bare asphalt in the coming days as the impact from a series of expected snowfalls is compounded by chilly arctic air.
-
Urgent appeal for donations from Metro Vancouver organization that helps new moms
A year of sky-high inflation has led to an unprecedented number of registrations at Baby Go Round, a Vancouver-based organization that collects donations of gently used baby gear and provides them to new moms in need.
-
'Total chaos': Flights cancelled, delayed as YVR grapples with icy conditions
Many frustrated travellers faced hours-long delays at Vancouver airport Monday as staff worked to keep runways and taxiways free from ice and snow.