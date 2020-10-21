KITCHENER -- A popular Kitchener wedding venue has closed its doors permanently.

The event operations manager of the Hacienda Sarria confirmed the news to CTV Kitchener on Wednesday morning, saying the closure is due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation and continuously changing government restrictions.

Speculation about the closure began on social media on Tuesday evening, with many future brides-to-be worried about their wedding day, while vendors worried about losing out on a paying gig.

The Hacienda Sarria said it was a very sad day for the venue, and that it had been a pleasure to serve the community.

Officials said a statement would be posted on the company's website on Wednesday.

The upscale venue did more than host weddings and serve food: it also provided a 1.5-acre plot to The Working Centre to use as a community market garden. According to The Working Centre's website, that garden produced more than 20,000 lbs of seasonal produce per year.

It's not yet clear what will happen to the venue, the land or the garden.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.