Brantford thieves targeting Ram pickup trucks

Brantford police are warning the public about a rash of Ram pickup thefts in the city.

They said four vehicles were stolen sometime overnight on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7.

The pickup trucks were parked in four separate driveways or parking lots, including Garners Lane, Osborn Avenue, Edith Monture Avenue and Varadi Avenue.

All of the vehicles were newer model Ram pickups with keyless entry and push start technology.

MORE VEHICLE THEFTS

Police said between August and December 2022 seven vehicles were stolen in the city using relay and reprogramming technology.

The thieves will approach a residence and use a device to amplify and transfer the key fob signal from inside. That allows them to unlock the vehicle, and once inside, they can access the diagnostics and reprogram a blank key fob which allows them to start and steal the car.

Car owners typically don’t even know the thefts have happened until the next morning.

PREVENTING RELAY THEFTS

Brantford police shared the following tips for preventing relay and reprogramming thefts:

Park your vehicle inside a locked and secure garage

Block the access to the onboard diagnostic port to prevent thieves from reprograming the vehicle’s key fob (this can be purchased online)

Use a steering wheel locking device to deter theft

Place the vehicle key fob inside a radio frequency shielding bag/pouch to block cell signals when not in use

Consider equipping your vehicle with an aftermarket global positioning system (GPS) tracker that can be used to assist police in locating the vehicle and/or suspects

Ensure all keys are accounted for and never left in the vehicle or unattended

Lock your vehicle at all times

Never leave your vehicle running and unattended

Consider purchasing a surveillance system and ensure the quality and function will capture any suspicious activity for a 24-hour period

Residents are also asked to report any suspicious people seen looking into vehicles to police or Crime Stoppers.