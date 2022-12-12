Local landscaping company buys former Hacienda Sarria

Former Hacienda Sarria on Union Street seen on Dec. 12, 2022. (CTV News/Stephanie Villella) Former Hacienda Sarria on Union Street seen on Dec. 12, 2022. (CTV News/Stephanie Villella)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver