Police offer cash reward as family pleads for answers in 7-year-old Kitchener homicide case

Waterloo regional police have issued a $50,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the murder of 23-year-old Gavin Daley.

Daley was found dead in his Westwood Drive apartment in Kitchener on Dec. 17, 2015.

“As his mom, thinking about the day he was born and the life we now live without him shatters me every single day,” Daley’s mother, Veronica Daley said at a news conference Friday where police issued the cash reward.

Just a week before Christmas, seven years ago, emergency crews were called to Daley's apartment for a fire. His body was found with obvious signs of trauma. A post-mortem later determined he had been shot. Police believe the killing was targeted.

Describing her son as generous, funny and someone who loved unconditionally, Daley said he missed him “like air.”

“Parents are not suppose to bury their children and as painful as this has been it is compounded by the fact that someone did this on purpose, they consciously decided to pull the trigger and end my child’s life.”

Daley said in the seven years since her son’s death police have “worked tirelessly.”

“But unfortunately the snitches get stiches culture scares people and stops them from coming forward,” she continued.

“My family begs you to please find a way to share what you know, we need to know. It is our hope that someone will want to clear their conscience. Holding onto information like that is like cancer, it will eat you up if you don’t let it go.”

Investigators continue to appeal to anyone who may have information to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

