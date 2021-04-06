KITCHENER -- A trial is underway for a Kitchener man charged with first-degree murder in 2017.

Mohamed Younus is accused of killing Shamsul Alamshah on Aug. 27, 2017.

Friends of the victim said Younus and Alamshah were brothers. Alamshah was found stabbed outside of Younus' home on Mooregate Crescent in Kitchener.

Police said there was a fight inside the home that eventually moved outside.

The trial was originally scheduled for 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.