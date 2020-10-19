KITCHENER -- A first-degree murder trial scheduled to begin Monday in Kitchener has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interpreters raised concerns about holding the trial in person.

Mohamed Younus is accused of killing Shamsul Alamshah on Aug. 27, 2017.

Alamshah was found stabbed outside a home in Mooregate Crescent in Kitchener. Friends said they were brothers.

Younus and some of the witnesses need an interpreter for the trial and there are only a few who are qualified in the Rohingan dialect of the Bengali language.

The judge said the decision to adjourn was regrettable, but also necessary due to health concerns.

The case will return to court on Oct. 30 to try to find a new trial date.