Tree shortage may impact festive decorating plans
If you’re looking for a Christmas tree this holiday season, finding a “real” one might be harder than you think due to a supply shortage.
“We've been accused of it being a marketing gimmick, but I think they'll find this year that it's not,” said Perry Grobe from Grobe’s Nursery and Garden Centre. “They're absolutely going to find these trees won't be available from any source.”
Fraser Firs, often a fan-favourite at the Breslau shop, will be hard to come by, according to staff. Grobe said it will be a surprise to customers who think supply is how it has been in previous years.
“It's disheartening a little bit this year that we know we're going to be short and that there will be folks who are unhappy with it,” Grobe said.
As a result, smaller table top trees are growing in popularity at Grobes. Staff said artificial tree sales are increasing but haven’t supplanted their natural cousins. Grobe advised shoppers not to wait to pick out a tree to avoid disappointment.
“I think the danger for folks is that they may not find the availability of tree that will meet their expectation the later into December we go,” Grobe said.
One early shopper at Grobes told CTV News he found the perfect holiday centerpiece.
“I had staff help me. I'm here by myself, and I couldn't really see," said shopper Dennis Boudreau. "It's so big and wide that it's right up in my face, so I couldn't see it at arm’s reach. So definitely had staff help me. They were really great."
The head of the Canadian and Ontario Christmas Tree Association, Shirley Brennan, said there has been a decrease in trees planted over the last ten years. The group also said there is greater demand with the province's Christmas tree industry growing from $12 to $15 million since 2020.
“The younger generation love the natural. Anything natural – they really promote that. So, we're seeing the younger generation that are now moving into their own homes coming out,” said Shirley Brennan, from the Canadian Christmas Trees Association.
Brennan said nurseries and big box stores would have already gotten their order of trees in, but the difference this year is once they run out, they won’t be able to make extra orders.
