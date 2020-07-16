KITCHENER -- A London man has been charged in connection to Tuesday’s crash between a farm tractor and a train in Oxford County.

OPP say the man was driving a tractor loaded with hay, when he collided with a slow-moving Ontario Southland Railway train at the Daniel Road crossing, just north of Tillsonburg.

The 62-year-old man was taken to a hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Daniel Road, between Plank Line and Dereham Line, was closed for approximately six hours that day while crews worked to remove both the damaged vehicles.

OPP now say they’ve charged the tractor driver with disobeying a railway crossing sign.