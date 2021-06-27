KITCHENER -- Environment Canada says some areas of southwestern Ontario could experience heavy downpours and thunderstorms starting Sunday afternoon and into the evening.

The agency issued a special weather statement for Mount Forest, Arthur, Stratford, Mitchell, Listowel, Milverton, Goderich and Wingham.

They say moisture in the atmosphere could result in torrential downpours.

While expected to be brief, they could result in 30 mm to 50 mm in precipitation.

Drivers are being warned to exercise caution on the roads, due to a heightened risk of hydroplaning.

The rain could also affect local creeks and streams.