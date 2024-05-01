University of Guelph celebrates 150 years of agricultural innovation
A major, year-long celebration is officially underway at the University of Guelph as the Ontario Agricultural College (OAC) celebrates its 150th anniversary.
The OAC welcomed its first class of 28 students on May 1, 1874. Lessons, back then, were held on the property’s farmhouse.
A lot has changed over OAC’s 150 year history, including new research, new buildings, and a growing student population.
“It’s been amazing to look back at some of the recollections and memories that people have been sharing with us,” OAC Acting Dean John Cranfield told CTV News ahead of Wednesday’s celebration.
To help mark the occasion, the university put a call out to alumni, asking them to share photos and memories of their time at the AOC. The photos range from black and white stills of people in white lab coats, to more recent pictures of people proudly representing the school by sporting their ‘Aggies’ jackets.
Wednesday’s kick off celebration featured a special lunch menu developed around some of the school’s most prestigious creations, including the Yukon Gold potato that was created by OAC researcher Gary Johnson in 1980 and the Guelph Millennium asparagus cultivated in the early-2000s.
Afterwards, students, staff and faculty were invited to the Waasamowin atrium, inside the Summerlee Science Complex, for a social featuring honey and peach ice cream made especially for the 150th anniversary.
"Heart of Stone" ice cream celebrates the 150-year history of the Ontario Agricultural College at the University of Guelph. (Shelby Knox/CTV Kitchener)
A deep rooted history
Although the OAC first started accepting students in 1874, it wasn’t until 1887 that the school offered its three-year program for a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture. The school only continued to grow over the following decades.
One of the most notable buildings on campus honours the soldiers who lost their lives during the First World War. War Memorial Hall was built to remember the 109 students who enlisted, and later died, during the conflict. According to the university’s website, the students of the OAC 1924 cohort dug the foundation for the building by hand.
It is one of several legacy buildings that still stand today, including the Bullring which was once known as the Judging Pavilion, but now acts as a watering hole for both students and staff.
“The thing that’s not changed about us is the place. You can look back at our history and you can recognize parts of the campus that are still the same today, which I think is a really amazing legacy of what we have as a college, that while things have changed around us there’s parts of the college and the campus that still remain true to those original days of the OAC,” Cranfield said.
Acting OAC Associate Dean John Cranfield poses in front of previous versions of the OAC jackets on May 1, 2024. (Shelby Knox/CTV Kitchener)
Beyond the campus, some of the early research completed at the OAC continues to have an impact.
“I look back at some of the studies that we used to do as a college in the late-1800s that are now just commonplace in agriculture,” Cranfield explained. “It’s really quite moving because I think about the cutting edge science that we have now and what we’re doing – the discoveries and the breakthroughs that we’re discovering now, and I hope that in 150 years someone else looks back and says: ‘Wow. That must have been amazing that that was cutting edge science then, but it’s now commonplace.’ It’s an accepted practice and viewed as best practice.”
On a lighter note, the OAC also took part in one of the University of Guelph’s longest-standing traditions to mark its anniversary.
The Cannon, lovingly named ‘Old Jeremiah,’ is a British naval gun that has been on campus since the 1880s. It’s also rumoured to have been used in the War of 1812.
As tradition dictates, the OAC repainted Old Jeremiah on Tuesday night under the cover of darkness.
The Cannon, also known as 'Old Jeremiah,' painted for the OAC's anniversary. (Shelby Knox/CTV Kitchener)
Reacting to growing needs
Despite the dedication to its roots, the OAC has had to adapt as agricultural needs have changed.
Cranfield said their current outreach efforts involve encouraging more people to consider a career in agriculture.
He said it’s important to show young people how diverse it can be.
“Agriculture isn’t just about what happens at the farm level,” Cranfield explained. “That’s critical to everything in agriculture, there’s an input sector that matters a lot. And then there’s the whole food processing sector, and what we found is helping people understand the role of STEM fields – science, technology, engineering and mathematics – in what we do in solving problems that are faced by people individually or collectively as a society.”
He believes, going forwards, STEM will shape how the school approaches various agricultural disciplines.
What’s next
Wednesday’s celebration was just the first of several events planned for OAC’s anniversary.
The school is inviting its grads to join them for the 2024 OAC Alumni Association’s Annual General Meeting on May 14 at the Arboretum Centre.
The school will also host an OAC 150th Celebration Dinner on June 22 at Johnston Green, coinciding with Alumni Reunion Weekend. The event will include food, music and the launch of an exclusive OAC 150 beer.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal MP says she's leaving politics over disrespectful dialogue, threats, misogyny
Liberal MP Pam Damoff says she won't run again in the next federal election, saying she has experienced misogyny, disrespectful dialogue in politics and threats to her life.
Concerns about Plexiglass prompt inspections at some Loblaws locations in Ottawa
Inspections are underway at more than one Loblaws location in Ottawa after complaints were filed about tall Plexiglass barriers.
Federal employees will be required to spend 3 days a week in the office
Starting in September, public servants in the core public administration will be required to work in the office a minimum of three days a week. The Treasury Board Secretariat says executives will need to be in the office four days per week.
OPP officer said 'someone's going to get hurt' before wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash
As multiple Durham police cruisers were chasing a robbery suspect on the wrong side of Highway 401 Monday night, an Ontario Provincial Police officer shared his concerns, telling a dispatcher, "Someone's going to get hurt."
Ont. woman who faked pregnancy to defraud doulas arrested again on similar charges
Victims of a Brantford, Ont., woman who was sentenced to house arrest earlier this year for defrauding and deceiving doulas say they’re not surprised she’s been apprehended again on similar charges.
Five human skeletons, missing hands and feet, found outside house of Nazi leader Hermann Göring
Archeologists have unearthed the skeletons of five people, missing their hands and feet, at a former Nazi military base in Poland.
Poilievre returns to House unrepentant for calling Trudeau 'wacko,' Speaker not resigning
An unrepentant Pierre Poilievre returned to the House of Commons on Wednesday to pepper the prime minister about his drug decriminalization policies after being booted the day prior for refusing to take back calling Justin Trudeau 'wacko' over his approach to the issue.
Construction begins on LGBTQ2S+ national monument in Ottawa
Shovels have hit the ground for constuction on Canada's LGBTQ2S+ national monument in Ottawa.
B.C. man awarded $5,000 in damages in first-of-it-kind intimate image case
In a first-of-its-kind case, a B.C. tribunal has ruled on a dispute involving the non-consensual sharing of intimate images, awarding damages and issuing orders that the photos be destroyed and taken offline.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
'Breaks my heart': Residents react to removal of Canada goose nest, destruction of eggs
Residents who live in the Hyde Park Place apartments in north London, Ont. said they are heartbroken after Old Oak Properties removed two geese nests, containing more than half a dozen eggs.
-
Protestors set up tent encampment on campus, Western University says
As protestors set up tent encampments at universities across Canada and the U.S.in support of Palestine, London, Ont.’s Western University finds itself no exception on Wednesday.
-
South Bruce Council unanimously approves nuclear waste hosting agreement
On Wednesday, councillors with the Municipality of South Bruce voted on a nuclear waste hosting agreement that could change the course of their community forever.
Windsor
-
‘Unsatisfactory competence’: City Hall denies wrongdoing in wrongful dismissal suit
The City of Windsor has filed its statement of defence following a wrongful dismissal lawsuit filed by a former senior employee.
-
After overseas breakthrough, Windsor researchers one step closer to producing EV batteries which charge in minutes
An overseas manufacturer said it has developed electric vehicle batteries which can be charged in as much time as it takes to grab a coffee from Tim Horton's — and similar batteries are expected to be made by a Windsor-based EV research group sometime this year.
-
Windsor police to crack down on 'unnecessary vehicular noise' in spring campaign
If you like engine revving, loud music and squealing tires, you could be landing yourself a ticket. That’s the message Wednesday from the Windsor Police Service as it launches the 2024 Anti-Noise Campaign.
Barrie
-
Trial set for suspect in 1994 Barrie murder case
The man who police say killed Katherine Janeiro and left her body for friends to find, Robert MacQueen aka Bruce Ellis will stand trial for her murder.
-
Wife brings $267K RVH lottery win home to her husband
A Barrie woman was all smiles after taking home a big lottery win to her husband.
-
Wasaga Beach gets provincial approval for its first high school
Wasaga Beach will finally have its first high school. On Wednesday, the Town announced the state-of-the-art kindergarten to Grade 12 school project will go ahead.
Northern Ontario
-
Two people found dead in Sault Ste. Marie
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating two sudden deaths on Boundary Road.
-
Police investigate death in northern Ontario community
The remains of a 44-year-old person were found Tuesday morning on Delamere Road in French River, Ontario Provincial Police said.
-
Man from Tweed, Ont. selling home due to wife's passing set to face higher capital gains tax
Terry Sutherland is trying to sell his home in Tweed, Ont., but he'll likely be hit by the capital gains tax rise.
Ottawa
-
Federal employees will be required to spend 3 days a week in the office
Starting in September, public servants in the core public administration will be required to work in the office a minimum of three days a week. The Treasury Board Secretariat says executives will need to be in the office four days per week.
-
Ausome Ottawa announces its shutting down, the second non-profit in a week
Two Ottawa non-profits, both serving the autism community, have suddenly closed their doors within the past week, leaving parents with fewer supports in the city.
-
Concerns about Plexiglass prompt inspections at some Loblaws locations in Ottawa
Inspections are underway at more than one Loblaws location in Ottawa after complaints were filed about tall Plexiglass barriers.
Toronto
-
OPP officer said 'someone's going to get hurt' before wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash
As multiple Durham police cruisers were chasing a robbery suspect on the wrong side of Highway 401 Monday night, an Ontario Provincial Police officer shared his concerns, telling a dispatcher, "Someone's going to get hurt."
-
Woman in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Brampton
A female pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton.
-
Canada's most wanted fugitive arrested in P.E.I. in connection with Toronto homicide
A suspect in a fatal shooting in Toronto’s east end last summer has been arrested in Charlottetown, just one week after he topped a list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.
Montreal
-
McGill offers 'forum' with protesters after judge dismisses injunction request
A judge has rejected a request from two McGill University students for a court injunction to limit where protesters can go on campus.
-
Montreal investigating separate stabbings
Montreal police were called to investigate two stabbings early Wednesday evening in Rosemont-La-Petite Patrie and Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace.
-
Quebec schools must have designated boys and girls bathrooms: education minister
Even though the Quebec advisory committee on gender identity has yet to make its recommendations, Education Minister Bernard Drainville has decided to ban gender-neutral toilets and changing rooms in public schools.
Atlantic
-
'It's got to make some kind of change': Boycott of Loblaws-owned stores begins
For the next month, thousands of shoppers from across the country plan to get their groceries anywhere other than Loblaws-owned stores. The move is an attempt to get the box chain to lower its prices, as frustration grows over the high price of food.
-
Most wanted fugitive in Canada arrested in Charlottetown, P.E.I.
Local police say officers arrested Michael Bebee, the most wanted fugitive in Canada, in Charlottetown, P.E.I., Tuesday night.
-
'Canadian air travel is too expensive': WestJet CEO
The CEO of WestJet believes the reason the ultra low-cost airline model struggles to get off the ground in Canada is due to the country’s geography.
Winnipeg
-
High traffic at bustling Winnipeg Costco prompts calls for traffic light
A motion before Winnipeg’s public works committee could make it easier for shoppers who stocked up on bulk packs of toilet paper and chicken breast to exit one of the city’s bustling Costco locations.
-
New report recommends rehab of over 110-year-old bridge, not building new one
Mary Young walks across the Louise Bridge every day.
-
Interprovincial drug bust led by Winnipeg police turns up millions in drugs, cash, luxury goods
More than a dozen people are facing charges, the majority Winnipeggers, after an interprovincial drug bust that turned up millions of dollars in cash, drugs, guns, jewelry and luxury vehicles.
Calgary
-
High River RCMP officer's car struck by passing truck at highway traffic stop
High River RCMP are calling for increased highway awareness after an officer conducting a traffic stop on Highway 2 narrowly escaped being struck by a truck.
-
Petition highlighting overcrowding concerns at north Calgary schools
The parent council from a Calgary school has launched an online petition over concerns the facility won't be able to withstand unprecedented enrollment growth.
-
Stampeders draft defensive back Ben Labrosse as CFL says goodbye to former team president Lyle Bauer
With rookie camps a week away, the CFL draft was held Tuesday night.
Edmonton
-
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in mid-day stabbing
A man is in life-threatening condition after a Wednesday afternoon stabbing in Edmonton's core.
-
2024 Edmonton debut of e-scooters waiting on city review
At this time last year, e-scooters had been patrolling Edmonton streets for almost a month. This year, they have yet to make their debut -- and likely won't until the end of this month at the earliest.
-
Edmonton fire chief stepping down
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) announced Wednesday morning Joe Zatylny will step down as its chief on May 10.
Vancouver
-
On Day 1, only about 15% of B.C. dentists have signed on to new federal plan
As of May 1, the new federally-run Canadian Dental Care Plan provides coverage for nearly two million low-income seniors. But finding a provider in B.C. could be tough.
-
All provincial employees in B.C. directed to change passwords
Every provincial employee is receiving emails or memos directing them to change their passwords immediately, CTV News has learned.
-
Vancouver may ban the sale of some butane lighters. Here's why that's being proposed.
Vancouver council is set to vote on banning the sale of butane lighters that firefighters say are contributing to a "surge" of blazes causing injuries, death and damage in the city.