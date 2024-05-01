You don't have to deal with mental health issues alone, says CMHA Waterloo Wellington
Around one quarter of Canadian women report they do not know where to turn to for mental health support.
The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Waterloo Wellington is working to break down those barriers by starting conversations around mental health without shame.
Vanessa Dreyer sought out help for her and her daughter.
“The first thing I realized was all of that hesitation was just creating more anxiety,” says Dreyer. “And once I reached out and I got that support, I saw that I wasn’t alone and that people could actually help us, it was life changing.”
According CMHA, despite being at a higher risk for developing mental health disorders, women are three times more likely to face barriers when seeking support. Officials say women tend to not focus on their own self-care. CMHA Waterloo Wellington fund development manager Beth King says it starts with courage.
“Women are typically our caregivers. They’re the ones who take care of everyone else and so when they are in need of support themselves, it can be difficult to find the courage to ask,” King says.
For Dreyer and her daughter, turning to CMHA was a potentially life-saving decision.
“The brain is a tricky thing and it can take you places where you don’t even want to think about so without that support, I don’t really want to know where we would be,” Dreyer says.
“I had to get help and that’s why I reached out for all of us, just to live a life, worth living.”
Opening a new state of the art facility this year, CMHA Waterloo Wellington serves around 22,000 people a year across the region through 100 different programs. CEO Helen Fishbourn says there is support for everyone.
“People who need psychiatry support, nursing clinician. We have support programs for children, for youth, for their families as they understand and try to just grapple with really complicated mental health issues,” says Fishbourn.
“We really invite women to take care of their own wellness first, not last, but as a way to ensure that they’re staying well, they’re staying healthy, they’re staying grounded’.
Next week is national mental health week and the CMHA team is are encouraging anyone who may need help to reach out, whether it be through the CMHA website or the 24/7 phone service:
- Crisis support line: 1-844-437-3247
- Suicide help line text or call 988
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal MP says she's leaving politics over disrespectful dialogue, threats, misogyny
Liberal MP Pam Damoff says she won't run again in the next federal election, saying she has experienced misogyny, disrespectful dialogue in politics and threats to her life.
Concerns about plexiglass prompt inspections at some Loblaws locations in Ottawa
Inspections are underway at more than one Loblaws location in Ottawa after complaints were filed about tall plexiglass barriers.
Federal employees will be required to spend 3 days a week in the office
Starting in September, public servants in the core public administration will be required to work in the office a minimum of three days a week. The Treasury Board Secretariat says executives will need to be in the office four days per week.
OPP officer said 'someone's going to get hurt' before wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash
As multiple Durham police cruisers were chasing a robbery suspect on the wrong side of Highway 401 Monday night, an Ontario Provincial Police officer shared his concerns, telling a dispatcher, "Someone's going to get hurt."
Eating disorders among youth skyrocketed during pandemic and so did associated costs, report finds
The number of young people experiencing eating disorders surged during the height of the pandemic as the social and economic costs skyrocketed too, a new pan-Canadian report has found.
Five human skeletons, missing hands and feet, found outside house of Nazi leader Hermann Göring
Archeologists have unearthed the skeletons of five people, missing their hands and feet, at a former Nazi military base in Poland.
Poilievre returns to House unrepentant for calling Trudeau 'wacko,' Speaker not resigning
An unrepentant Pierre Poilievre returned to the House of Commons on Wednesday to pepper the prime minister about his drug decriminalization policies after being booted the day prior for refusing to take back calling Justin Trudeau 'wacko' over his approach to the issue.
Toddler of Phoenix first responder dies after bounce house goes airborne
A two-year-old child died after a strong gust of wind sent the bounce house he was in airborne and into a neighbouring lot in central Arizona, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.
Canada's most wanted fugitive arrested in P.E.I. in connection with Toronto homicide
A suspect in a fatal shooting in Toronto’s east end last summer has been arrested in Charlottetown, just one week after he topped a list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.